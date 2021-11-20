First PREMIER Bank Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after buying an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

WBA opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.