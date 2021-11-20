First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 329 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

