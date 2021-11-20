First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

