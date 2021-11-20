First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

