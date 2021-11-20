First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 632 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after acquiring an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

