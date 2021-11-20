First Hawaiian Bank Trims Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $112.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $79.64 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.