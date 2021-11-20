First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,055 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $91.19 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,284 shares of company stock worth $5,101,837. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

