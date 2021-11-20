First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chart Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.95. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.47 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

