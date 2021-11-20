First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 889 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $83,788,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $294.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $299.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.79 and a 200-day moving average of $203.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

