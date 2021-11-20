First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 584 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,709 shares of company stock worth $8,038,646. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.19 and its 200 day moving average is $304.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

