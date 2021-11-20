First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after acquiring an additional 113,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 305,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after acquiring an additional 669,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

