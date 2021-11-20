First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,591,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,105,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.