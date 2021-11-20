First Hawaiian Bank Has $812,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Etsy by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Etsy by 518.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 308,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $294.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.79 and its 200-day moving average is $203.35. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $299.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

