First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day moving average of $227.08. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

