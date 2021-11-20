First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

