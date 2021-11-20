First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.