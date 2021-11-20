Firo (FIRO) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Firo has a total market cap of $91.53 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firo has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $7.27 or 0.00012255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,899 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

