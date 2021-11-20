Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFLWF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. Fire & Flower has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

