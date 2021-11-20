Financial Contrast: iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

iTeknik has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of -647.06, indicating that its share price is 64,806% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iTeknik and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeknik $3.38 million N/A -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Grown Rogue International $4.24 million 2.28 -$2.28 million ($0.02) -4.50

iTeknik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grown Rogue International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iTeknik and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grown Rogue International has a consensus price target of $0.68, suggesting a potential upside of 655.56%. Given Grown Rogue International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than iTeknik.

Profitability

This table compares iTeknik and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeknik N/A N/A N/A Grown Rogue International -34.77% -110.81% -31.85%

Summary

iTeknik beats Grown Rogue International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeknik

iTeknik Holding Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and launch of new technology and products in the global communications market. It provides wholesale and retail telecommunication services and products through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Fredrick W. Wicks on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

