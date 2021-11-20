Financial Analysis: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) vs. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 6.73% 10.97% 4.10% Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51%

This table compares Inovalon and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $667.52 million 9.60 $22.58 million $0.34 120.56 Clarivate $1.25 billion 11.96 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -146.56

Inovalon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Inovalon has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inovalon and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 0 5 1 0 2.17 Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inovalon presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.31%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.20%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Inovalon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Inovalon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

