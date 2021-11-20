Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,500 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the October 14th total of 3,771,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 816.3 days.

Fibra UNO stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,648. Fibra UNO has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

