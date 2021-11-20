Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,500 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the October 14th total of 3,771,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 816.3 days.
Fibra UNO stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,648. Fibra UNO has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.
About Fibra UNO
