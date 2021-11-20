FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading Down 2.7%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 373,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 385,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. Analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,679,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 75.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 53,993 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

