FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $5,099,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 37.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

NYSE FDX opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.