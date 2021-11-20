Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the October 14th total of 18,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FAMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 51,855,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,779,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

