Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.59, but opened at $35.48. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Farfetch shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 225,878 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

