FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post $419.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.40 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $388.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $461.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $467.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

