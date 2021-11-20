EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Down to $18.40

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $17.33. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 4,170 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $496.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

