Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,063,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXXA stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

