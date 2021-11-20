Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and traded as low as $3.93. Exterran shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 392,025 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $126.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

