Experian’s (EXPGY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

