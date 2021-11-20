Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Posts Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%.
Exicure stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 3,368,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,560. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Exicure Company Profile
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
