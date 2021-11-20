Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Posts Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%.

Exicure stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 3,368,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,560. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Get Exicure alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exicure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Exicure worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.