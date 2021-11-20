ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $405.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $577,292.42 and approximately $405.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012395 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003888 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.