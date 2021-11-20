Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EIF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

TSE EIF opened at C$45.93 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.87%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

