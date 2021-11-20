Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €44.00 ($50.00) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.40 ($36.82).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €27.74 ($31.52) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.48. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

