EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of EVO Payments worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

EVOP opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

