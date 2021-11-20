EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:YAYO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. EVmo has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. EVmo had a negative return on equity of 453.01% and a negative net margin of 78.72%.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

