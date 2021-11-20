Everipedia (IQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.39 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Everipedia has a market cap of $176.37 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,812 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

