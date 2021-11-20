Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Declares $1.55 Quarterly Dividend

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Everest Re Group has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $31.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $267.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.17.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everest Re Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Everest Re Group worth $51,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

