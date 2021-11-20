Evercore ISI Upgrades The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Outperform

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

