Evercore ISI Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $292.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $216.00 to $292.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.51.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $272.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 38.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.