European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUSG opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 81.7% in the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

