Etherisc DIP Token Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $16.52 million and $130,341.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

