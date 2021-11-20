Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 30,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 82,328 shares.The stock last traded at $70.09 and had previously closed at $70.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.