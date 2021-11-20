Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETTYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $33.85 on Friday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

