Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. 3,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 million, a PE ratio of -523.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

