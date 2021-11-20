ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $810-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.02 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 120,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,412. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.