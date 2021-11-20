ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $810-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.02 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 120,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,412. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.
Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.