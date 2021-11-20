Equities Analysts Set Expectations for New York City REIT, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York City REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 93.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. New York City REIT has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 34.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 28.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New York City REIT by 59.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 183,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York City REIT by 60.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.