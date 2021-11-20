Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor Sells 9,900 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,026,844.80.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable Group alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total transaction of C$32,080.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total transaction of C$155,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total transaction of C$155,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total transaction of C$310,980.00.

TSE:EQB opened at C$80.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$133.73. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$47.26 and a 12 month high of C$84.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQB. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.81.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.