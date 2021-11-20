ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Get ePlus alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Shares of ePlus are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 26th.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ePlus will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.