EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.720-$8.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.72 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.510 EPS.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $663.84. 201,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,673. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $311.82 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.69.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $609.00.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,536 shares of company stock worth $10,330,847. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.