EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.720-$8.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.72 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.510 EPS.
Shares of EPAM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $663.84. 201,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,673. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $311.82 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.69.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,536 shares of company stock worth $10,330,847. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
